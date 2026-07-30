Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and elsewhere in the VA Columbia Missouri Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Upcoming Hiring Events

Visit our Facebook page to learn about upcoming hiring events. To be successful at a hiring event, interested attendees should bring:

Printed resume

Two forms of identification

Three references with contact information

Clinical applicants should bring a copy of appropriate certifications

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD Form 214.

Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships, residencies, and fellowships page.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved.

Doing business with VA Columbia Missouri health care

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Columbia Missouri health care, please call Human Resources at 573-814-6400.