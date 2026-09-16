Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency

The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency is a 12-month, full-time program designed to prepare physical therapists for advanced orthopedic practice within the federal health care system. Residents receive over 185 hours of structured 1:1 mentorship, 300+ hours of didactic education, and immersive clinical experiences across VA and military treatment facilities. This unique VA–DoD partnership provides exposure to both Veteran and active-duty populations, fostering clinical reasoning, diagnostic expertise, and systems-based thinking. The curriculum integrates evidence-based practice, advanced imaging interpretation, pain neuroscience education, and direct-access care within a federal scope of practice. Graduates are equipped to deliver high-value musculoskeletal care, lead interprofessional teams, and pursue board certification as Orthopedic Clinical Specialists while contributing to the mission of serving those who have served our nation.

APPLICATION TIMELINE

Accepting applications: October–May annually

Cohort start date: July 13, 2026

To apply or request additional information, contact the Residency Program Director Dr. Denver Lancaster, PT, DPT, at Denver.Lancaster@va.gov.

PROGRAM OUTCOMES

The following outcomes will be reported after the first cohort completes the program:

Obtained candidacy status: February 2026

Start first Orthopedic PT Resident: July 2026

Orthopedic Certified Specialist board pass rate: TBD

Post-residency federal employment: TBD

For more information, please click on the Truman VA Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency brochure and financial fact sheet below.