Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Columbia Missouri Healthcare System

When you are ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They are your primary guide for applying for our openings. Most positions require online applications through wwwusajobs.gov. It is very important to fully complete the online application process to receive your confirmation email. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

What to bring to a hiring event?

Those attending an employment event should bring a copy of their resume, the names and contact information of three references (ideally supervisors or managers), and other appropriate certifications. Veterans also should bring their DD Form 214 ― often referred to as their “discharge papers.”

VISN 4 is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If interested in working for the VA Columbia Missouri Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 573-814-6400.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.