Volunteer or donate

Donate

Simple. Speedy. Safe. E-Donate is now available and allows anyone who wishes to give back to Veterans a quick, safe, and easy way to pledge support. Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at Truman VA. The VA administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100 percent certain their donations will go directly to the funds and Veteran patients they select. A minimum of $5 is required for online donations.

To donate, click here.