Volunteer or donate
VA Columbia Missouri Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
- Contact Truman VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly known as Voluntary Service), or CDCE, by calling
or sending an email to TrumanVAVolunteers@va.gov. All prospective volunteers must agree to a background check.
- As soon as the results of your background check are known, a CDCE staff member will contact you. If you are approved, you will be scheduled to attend an orientation session.
- Following completion of the orientation, you will visit the designated staff supervisor for your particular assignment. The supervisor will orient you to your assigned area and introduce you to other staff and volunteers.
Volunteer Assignments
We've listed some of the ways you can volunteer below. However, if you have special skills to offer, please call us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our patients.
- Information Desk: Provide patients, family members and visitors with directions and needed information. Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, or noon to 4 p.m.
- Patient Escort: Assist patients to and from inpatient units and clinic areas; transport medical records, lab specimens, and run errands.
- Volunteer Drivers: Drive patients to and from the medical center for appointments. Drivers needed in Kirksville, Jefferson City, Waynesville, Cuba, Buffalo, and Springfield.
- Cheer Cart: Visit patients rooms offering books, magazines and newspapers or arts, crafts and cards.
- Clerical: Assist in inpatient and outpatient settings with various clerical duties.
- Patient Visitation: Assist nursing staff by visiting patients and helping patients with personal tasks.
- Coffee Cart: Serve coffee and refreshments to Veterans, family members, and visitors in waiting areas.
- Recreation Therapy Service: Assist staff with recreational and special events.
- My HealtheVet Help Desk: Assist patients with their My HealtheVet account. Assistance may include helping with registration, authentication, password reset, and opting-in to Secure Messaging.
Donate
Simple. Speedy. Safe. E-Donate is now available and allows anyone who wishes to give back to Veterans a quick, safe, and easy way to pledge support. Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at Truman VA. The VA administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100 percent certain their donations will go directly to the funds and Veteran patients they select. A minimum of $5 is required for online donations.
To donate, click here.