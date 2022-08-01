 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Columbia, MO Vet Center

Address

4040 Rangeline Street
Suite 105
Columbia, MO 65202

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Columbia Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Columbia, MO Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Crocker

Located at

Crocker Presbyterian Church
414 S Commercial Street
Crocker, MO 65452

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia Vet Center - Crocker

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Jefferson City

Located at

Independent Living Resource Center
1760 Southridge Drive
Jefferson City, MO 65109

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia Vet Center - Jefferson City

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Moberly

Located at

Moberly Correctional Center
5201 S. Morley Street
Moberly, MO 65270

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia Vet Center - Moberly

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Saint Robert

Located at

Korean Presbyterian Church
110 Susie Drive
Saint Robert, MO 65584

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia Vet Center - Saint Robert

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Welcome Home

Located at

Welcome Home - A Community for Veterans
2120 Business Loop 70 E.
Columbia, MO 65201

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia Vet Center - Welcome Home

Kansas City Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Kansas City Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.