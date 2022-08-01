Locations

Columbia, MO Vet Center Address 4040 Rangeline Street Suite 105 Columbia, MO 65202 Directions on Google Maps Phone 573-814-6206 Hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Columbia, MO Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Crocker Located at Crocker Presbyterian Church 414 S Commercial Street Crocker, MO 65452 Directions on Google Maps Phone 573-814-6206 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Jefferson City Located at Independent Living Resource Center 1760 Southridge Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions on Google Maps Phone 573-814-6206 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Moberly Located at Moberly Correctional Center 5201 S. Morley Street Moberly, MO 65270 Directions on Google Maps Phone 573-814-6206 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Saint Robert Located at Korean Presbyterian Church 110 Susie Drive Saint Robert, MO 65584 Directions on Google Maps Phone 573-814-6206 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia, MO Vet Center - Welcome Home Located at Welcome Home - A Community for Veterans 2120 Business Loop 70 E. Columbia, MO 65201 Directions on Google Maps Phone 573-814-6206 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Kansas City Mobile Vet Center Phone 816-922-5300

