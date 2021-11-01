 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Columbia, SC Vet Center

Address

1710 Richland Street
Suite A
Columbia, SC 29201

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Front of Vet Center in Columbia, SC

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Columbia, SC Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Columbia, SC Vet Center - Lancaster

Located at

Lancaster County Veterans Affairs
1033 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

LANCASTER COUNTY VA

Columbia, SC Vet Center - Mobile Vet Center

Located at

South Carolina Department of Agriculture- Farmers Market
3483 Charleston Hwy
West Columbia, SC 29172

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia Mobile Vet Center

Columbia, SC Vet Center - Sumter

Located at

South Hope Center
1125 S. Lafayette Drive
Sumter, SC 29150

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

SOUTH HOPE CENTER

Vet Centers in other areas

