Skip to Content

VA Columbia South Carolina health care

At Columbia VA Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1638

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Columbia South Carolina health care

Stories

At 101 years old, Margaret Brewer has outlived most of the people and places that shaped her early life. The war that called her to serve ended more than 80 years ago. The generation she belonged to is steadily fading from view.

Margaret Brewer, U.S. Navy Veteran, poses in a flower garden at Somerby Baxter Village, in Fort Mill, SC, holding a photo of her in uniform.

Columbia VA and Charleston VA Health Care Systems held a joint Research Week program on May 21, 2026, bringing together investigators, medical leaders, staff, and research partners for a full day of presentations, collaboration, and scientific exchange.

Large lecture hall with people seated facing a stage with a large screen displaying a medical diagram.

Get updates from VA Columbia South Carolina health care