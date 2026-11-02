VA Columbia South Carolina health care
At Columbia VA Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1638
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Stories
At 101 years old, Margaret Brewer has outlived most of the people and places that shaped her early life. The war that called her to serve ended more than 80 years ago. The generation she belonged to is steadily fading from view.
Columbia VA and Charleston VA Health Care Systems held a joint Research Week program on May 21, 2026, bringing together investigators, medical leaders, staff, and research partners for a full day of presentations, collaboration, and scientific exchange.