About the Columbia VA Health Care System

The Columbia VA Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at nine locations, serving a 36-county area in South Carolina. Facilities include our Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia and seven VA clinics in Anderson, Florence, Greenville, Orangeburg, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Sumter. We also maintain a mobile clinic operating out of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Columbia health services page.

The Columbia VA Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Southeast Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 7 (VISN 7), which includes medical centers and clinics in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Annual reports

