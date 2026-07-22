About us
At the Columbia VA Health Care System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About the Columbia VA Health Care System
The Columbia VA Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at nine locations, serving a 36-county area in South Carolina. Facilities include our Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center (virtual map) in Columbia and seven VA clinics in Anderson, Florence, Greenville, Orangeburg, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Sumter. We also maintain a mobile clinic operating out of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Columbia health services page.
The Columbia VA Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Southeast Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Virginia.
Virtual Map of Dorn VAMC
Click here to view a virtual map of our Dorn VA Medical Center Campus