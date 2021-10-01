Mission and vision

Our Mission:

The mission of the Columbia VA Health Care System is Veteran-Focused, Performance-Driven health care.

Our Vision:

The Columbia VA Health Care System will be recognized as a leading medical center in South Carolina and one of the best in the Nation. We will be at the forefront in areas of efficiency, innovation, quality, patient centered care and employee satisfaction.

CORE VALUES

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.