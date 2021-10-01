Events
Learn more about events in our Columbia VA Health Care System community, including classes on health and wellness.
Columbia VA Health Care System - Event
Veterans Virtual Town Hall Meeting
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
