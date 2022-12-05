Hiring Fair

The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) will host a Hiring Fair Dec. 10 from noon to 2 pm. The hiring fair will take place in the auditorium (Building 5) on the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center at 6439 Garners Ferry Road.

Columbia VAHCS is looking to hire Operating Room (OR), Emergency Department (ED), and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Registered Nurses (RN), along with Surgical Technicians, Sterile Processing Service Technicians, and Mental Health Nursing Assistants. All positions will be located at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

Anyone interested in attending the hiring fair ensure to bring updated resume, three professional references (to include most recent supervisor), two forms of ID, VA Form 10-2850a and Form OF-306 .

Anyone looking for a change in work environment and interested in the many benefits of working at VA - 11 paid federal holidays, 26 vacation days per year, scholarship and tuition assistance, federal pension plan – is encouraged to apply and attend the hiring fair.