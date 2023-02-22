Virtual Veterans Town Hall
When:
Fri. Feb 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) will host our monthly Virtual Veterans Town Hall this Friday, Feb. 24, at 2:00 pm via Microsoft Teams.
Please join to get the latest news from CVAHCS, express any concerns, or ask any questions that you may have.
The login information is below, and we look forward to seeing you there!
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,963618455# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 963 618 455#See more events