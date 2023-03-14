March 25th Hiring Fair

Columbia VAHCS March 25 Hiring Fair

The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) will host a Hiring Fair March 25 from 9 am to 2 pm. The hiring fair will take place in the auditorium (Building 5) on the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center at 6439 Garners Ferry Road.

Columbia VAHCS is looking to hire Operating Room (OR), Emergency Department (ED), Med-Surg, Community Living Center, and specialty clinic Registered Nurses (RN), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), and Nursing Assistants (NA), along with ED Surgical Technicians and Health Technicians. All positions will be located at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center and across the Columbia VAHCS community-based outpatient clinics.

Anyone interested in attending the hiring fair ensure to bring updated resume, three professional references (to include most recent supervisor), two forms of ID, VA Form 10-2850a and Form OF-206 (both obtainable through Google search).

Anyone looking for a change in work environment and interested in the many benefits of working at VA - 11 paid federal holidays, 26 vacation days per year, scholarship and tuition assistance, federal pension plan – is encouraged to apply and attend the hiring fair.