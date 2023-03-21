March 24 Virtual Veterans Town Hall Meeting

The Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) will host our monthly Virtual Veterans Town Hall this Friday, March 24, at 2:00 pm via Microsoft Teams.

Please join to get the latest news from CVAHCS, express any concerns, or ask any questions that you may have.



The login information is below, and we look forward to seeing you there!

Call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,963618455# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 963 618 455#