April 28 Veterans Town Hall
When:
Fri. Apr 28, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
We will host our monthly Virtual Veterans Town Hall Friday, April 28, at 2:00 pm via Microsoft Teams.
Please join to get the latest news from CVAHCS, express any concerns, or ask any questions that you may have.
Login information:
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,963618455# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 963 618 455#
