2023 Columbia VAHCS VA2K

VA’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center starting at 11 am, and will be held on May 19 for the seven Columbia VA Health Care System community-based outpatient centers.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free, and it is suggested that participants be at the Dorn VAMC Wellness Path 15 minutes prior to the start.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.