Korean War Remembrance Ceremony

Join us June 23 across from Bldg. 100 at the Dorn VAMC for a ceremony honoring and remembering the brave men and women who served in the Korean War, and commemorating the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the conflict.



The event will begin at 11 am, and is expected to last no more than 1 hour.



We hope to see you there.