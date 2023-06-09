Nursing Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Jun 24, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Bldg. 5 (Auditorium)
Cost:
Free
Are you a registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, or Nursing Assistant with a desire to join our team in Med-Surg, the Operating Room, our Community Living Center, the Emergency Department, or specialty clinics? Or are you a Medical Supply Tech, Medical Instrument Tech, or Diagnostic Radiologic Tech who'd like to join our team? The Columbia VAHCS is looking for you! These positions are located at the Columbia Campus, as well as our Community Outpatient Clinics. Come ready to be interviewed! Please bring the following with you:
- Resume
- Three professional references (including most recent supervisor)
- VA Form 10-2850a
- Form OF-306
- Two forms of ID (Driver's license, passport, social security card, etc.)