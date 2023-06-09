Nursing Hiring Fair

Are you a registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, or Nursing Assistant with a desire to join our team in Med-Surg, the Operating Room, our Community Living Center, the Emergency Department, or specialty clinics? Or are you a Medical Supply Tech, Medical Instrument Tech, or Diagnostic Radiologic Tech who'd like to join our team? The Columbia VAHCS is looking for you! These positions are located at the Columbia Campus, as well as our Community Outpatient Clinics. Come ready to be interviewed! Please bring the following with you: