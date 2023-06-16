June 23 Virtual Veterans Town Hall

We will host our monthly Virtual Veterans Town Hall Friday, April 28, at 2:00 pm via Microsoft Teams.



Please join to get the latest news from CVAHCS, express any concerns, or ask any questions that you may have.



Login information:



Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,963618455# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 963 618 455#