Aug. 4 Veterans Town Hall

Good afternoon from the Columbia VA Health Care System!



This Friday's Virtual Veterans Town Hall has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. This town hall will represent the first time Veterans can attend an in-person setting in more than TWO years, while also offering a virtual options for Veterans who cannot attend in person.



For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at the Dorn VAMC campus in Bldg. 5 (the Auditorium). If unsure where Bldg. 5 is located, please reference the following link to a map of the Dorn VAMC campus: Columbia VA Health Care System (medmaps.com)



For those who cannot make it in person, you can still attend the Town Hall via the following Microsoft Teams link: Click here to join the meeting.



Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns. We can't wait to see you there!