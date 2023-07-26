Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Aug. 4 Veterans Town Hall

Text overlaying blurred out background of Dorn VAMC

When:

Fri. Aug 4, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bldg. 5 (Auditorium)

Cost:

Free

Good afternoon from the Columbia VA Health Care System!

This Friday's Virtual Veterans Town Hall has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. This town hall will represent the first time Veterans can attend an in-person setting in more than TWO years, while also offering a virtual options for Veterans who cannot attend in person. 

For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at the Dorn VAMC campus in Bldg. 5 (the Auditorium). If unsure where Bldg. 5 is located, please reference the following link to a map of the Dorn VAMC campus: Columbia VA Health Care System (medmaps.com) 

For those who cannot make it in person, you can still attend the Town Hall via the following Microsoft Teams link: Click here to join the meeting.

Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns. We can't wait to see you there!

See more events

Last updated: