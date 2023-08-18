Women's Wellness Wednesdays at Anderson Clinic

Women's Health and Mental Health invite all women Veterans in the upstate area to join us for Women's Wellness Wednesday at the Anderson Clinic on Wednesday, August 30 at 10:00am. The purpose of Women's Wellness Wednesday is to increase women Veteran's access to health care services, information, and treatment providers. You'll get to meet the Women Veterans Program Manager and Women's Mental Health Champion for the Columbia VA Health Care System. They will provide an overview of health care services available and answer your questions about how to receive those services. We invite all women Veterans to join us. We want to help you receive care.



The Anderson clinic is located at 3030 North Highway 81, Anderson, SC 29621.