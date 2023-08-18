Suicide Prevention Awareness Drop-In Event

Join us for a special event for ALL Veterans and Staff to increase awareness of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.



The event will take place at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VAMC, in Building 106, Room D100. If you do not know where Building 106 is, refer to this map of our campus. The event will include:



• Education on suicide prevention

• Gun lock demo presentation

• Refreshments and goodies available