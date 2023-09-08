9/11 Commemoration

The Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Program and Columbia VA Health Care System will commemorate the service, sacrifice, and ongoing commitment of our Veterans, Service Members, and staff of the Post-9/11 era.



We will be set up in the entrance of the hospital lobby where we will have Post-9/11 M2VA Program, PACT Act, and other information available. Our team looks forward to sharing current information and stories of resilience, with Veterans and staff, as we pay homage to all who have contributed to the strength of our nation since 9/11/2001.