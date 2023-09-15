Fall Into Wellness Health Fair & Vaccine Clinic
When:
Tue. Oct 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Patriot's Park
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Come out and join us, October 17, at Dorn VAMC's Patriot's Park for our Fall Health Fair. We will have more than two dozen departments and health programs in attendance to help educate our Veterans on the services available to them. We hope to see you all there!See more events