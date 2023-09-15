Skip to Content
Fall Into Wellness Health Fair & Vaccine Clinic

When:

Tue. Oct 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Patriot's Park

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Come out and join us, October 17, at Dorn VAMC's Patriot's Park for our Fall Health Fair. We will have more than two dozen departments and health programs in attendance to help educate our Veterans on the services available to them. We hope to see you all there!

