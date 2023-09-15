September 22 Veterans Town Hall

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host its next Veterans Town Hall, Friday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m.



This town hall will be held in-person and virtually.



For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at the Belvedere Plaza in the Anderson Mall, located at 3131 N. Main Street, Anderson, SC, 29261.



For those who cannot make it in person, you can still attend the Town Hall via the following Microsoft Teams link: Click here to join the meeting.



Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns. We can't wait to see you there!