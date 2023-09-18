Skip to Content
Hispanic Heritage Month Dance Demonstration

Hispanic Heritage Month Dance Demo with latin-inspired dancer in background

Columbia VA Health Care System, Esmeralda Dance Studio, Hispanic Heritage Month

When:

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Patriot's Park

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Columbia VA Health Care System's Hispanic Employment Program Committee is excited to have Esmeralda Dance Studio perform a Hispanic/Latin dance demonstration on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 12pm-1pm in Patriot's Park. The Dance Studio will bring 6 dancers to perform and will host 30 minutes of group beginner Bachata class for employees and/or Veterans who would like to participate.

Patriot's Park is located outside the double doors next the the cafeteria. 

