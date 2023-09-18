Hispanic Heritage Month Dance Demonstration

Columbia VA Health Care System, Esmeralda Dance Studio, Hispanic Heritage Month

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Columbia VA Health Care System's Hispanic Employment Program Committee is excited to have Esmeralda Dance Studio perform a Hispanic/Latin dance demonstration on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 12pm-1pm in Patriot's Park. The Dance Studio will bring 6 dancers to perform and will host 30 minutes of group beginner Bachata class for employees and/or Veterans who would like to participate.



Patriot's Park is located outside the double doors next the the cafeteria.