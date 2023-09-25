Skip to Content
Mammos in the Morning

When:

Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bldg. 100, Radiology Clinic

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Has it been more than 365 days since your last mammography? Or, are you experiencing symptoms or complaints? If so, pop in to our Radiology Clinic Saturday, Oct. 14 or 28, between 8 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. for your free 3D mammography!

