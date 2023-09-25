Mammos in the Morning
Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Bldg. 100, Radiology Clinic
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Free
Has it been more than 365 days since your last mammography? Or, are you experiencing symptoms or complaints? If so, pop in to our Radiology Clinic Saturday, Oct. 14 or 28, between 8 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. for your free 3D mammography!
