Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Healing Garden (Outside Building 106)
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
In honor of International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, we are hosting a remembrance ceremony and candle lighting on Friday, October 13, at 6:30 p.m. on the Dorn VAMC campus at the Healing Garden outside of Building 106.
We welcome anyone in the community who has experienced the loss of a child through miscarriage, still birth, ectopic/molar pregnancy, a fetal anomaly, SIDS, or other circumstance, to attend the ceremonies.
Below is the link to an interactive map for those unfamiliar with our campus:
Columbia VA Health Care System (medmaps.com)