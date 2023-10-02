Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony

In honor of International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, we are hosting a remembrance ceremony and candle lighting on Friday, October 13, at 6:30 p.m. on the Dorn VAMC campus at the Healing Garden outside of Building 106.

We welcome anyone in the community who has experienced the loss of a child through miscarriage, still birth, ectopic/molar pregnancy, a fetal anomaly, SIDS, or other circumstance, to attend the ceremonies.



Below is the link to an interactive map for those unfamiliar with our campus:

Columbia VA Health Care System (medmaps.com)