Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony

When:

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Healing Garden (Outside Building 106)

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

In honor of International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, we are hosting a remembrance ceremony and candle lighting on Friday, October 13, at 6:30 p.m. on the Dorn VAMC campus at the Healing Garden outside of Building 106.

We welcome anyone in the community who has experienced the loss of a child through miscarriage, still birth, ectopic/molar pregnancy, a fetal anomaly, SIDS, or other circumstance, to attend the ceremonies.

Below is the link to an interactive map for those unfamiliar with our campus:
Columbia VA Health Care System (medmaps.com)

