Women's Wellness Wednesdays at Anderson Clinic

Columbia VAHCS' Women's Health and Mental Health invite all women Veterans in the upstate area to join us for Women's Wellness Wednesday at the Anderson Clinic on Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00am.

This program will focus on everything women want to know about menopause, managing the symptoms, and current treatment options. You will also get to meet the Women Veterans Program Manager and Women's Mental Health Champion for the Columbia VA Health Care System. They will answer your questions about women's health services available and how to access those services. We invite all women Veterans to join us.

The purpose of Women's Wellness Wednesday is to increase women Veteran's access to health care services, information, and treatment providers.

The Anderson clinic is located at 3030 North Highway 81, Anderson, SC 29621.