Orangeburg Veterans Town Hall Meeting

Town Hall, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.

When:

Tue. Nov 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Orangeburg County Library

1645 Russell St.

Orangeburg, SC

Cost:

Free

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host its next Veterans Town Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. 

This town hall will be held in-person and virtually.

For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at the the Orangeburg County Library, located at 1645 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC, 29115

For those who cannot make it in person, you can still attend the Town Hall via the following Microsoft Teams link: LINK TO BE POSTED SOON. 

Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns. We can't wait to see you there!

