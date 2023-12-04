Sumter VA Outpatient Clinic Veteran Art Show

The Veteran Art Show has been rescheduled for Friday, December 15, from 3 – 7 p.m. and will be held at our new Sumter CBOC located at 245 North Bultman Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.

If you are interested in having your artwork displayed, please reach out to us via social media, our email address vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov, or by phone at 803-776-4000 ext. 56519.

We are limited on the number of entries that we can accept, so all entries will be taken on a first come, first serve basis.

We hope to see you there!