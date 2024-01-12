Rock Hill Veterans Town Hall

We will be hosting our next Veterans Town Hall Friday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. This town hall will be held in-person only. For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at The American Legion Post 34 located at 524 Heckle Blvd. Rock Hill, SC 29732



Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns. We can't wait to see you there!