Columbia VAHCS Radiology Hiring Fair

Are you looking for a General Radiology, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine or Interventional Radiology position? The Columbia VA Health Care System is looking for you! Come ready to be interviewed! Please bring the following with you:

• Resume and three professional references (must include most recent supervisor)

• VA form 10-2850C for Technicians positions (find with Google search)

• Form OF-306 (find with Google search)

• Two forms of ID (Driver's license, passport, Social Security card, etc.)