Salute Our Women Veterans
When:
Tue. Feb 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 5
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Celebrate with the Columbia VA HCS Women Veterans Program Ladies, it's time to treat yourself! Join us for a day dedicated to relaxation and self-care as a tribute to National Salute Week. Additionally, we are searching for Women Veterans to participate in a photo shoot for the "I Am Not Invisible Campaign (IANI)." Available slots for IANI Campaign are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., RSVP to vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov to reserve your spot now.
February 13th, 11 am - 2 pm.
WJB Dorn VAMC, Bldg. 5 (Auditorium)
Also available will be:
- Hand Massages
- Door Prizes
- Women’s Health
- MHV- My HealtheVet
- Mental Health
- Vet Center
- IANI Photo shoot
- Whole Health
- Veteran Benefits
- Diabetes Education
- Health Promotion
- Patient Advocate