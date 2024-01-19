Skip to Content

Salute Our Women Veterans

Salute Our Women Veterans

When:

Tue. Feb 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 5

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Celebrate with the Columbia VA HCS Women Veterans Program Ladies, it's time to treat yourself! Join us for a day dedicated to relaxation and self-care as a tribute to National Salute Week. Additionally, we are searching for Women Veterans to participate in a photo shoot for the "I Am Not Invisible Campaign (IANI)." Available slots for IANI Campaign are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., RSVP to vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov to reserve your spot now. 

February 13th, 11 am - 2 pm. 
WJB Dorn VAMC, Bldg. 5 (Auditorium) 

Also available will be:

  • Hand Massages
  • Door Prizes
  • Women’s Health
  • MHV- My HealtheVet
  • Mental Health
  • Vet Center
  • IANI Photo shoot
  • Whole Health
  • Veteran Benefits
  • Diabetes Education
  • Health Promotion
  • Patient Advocate
See more events

Last updated: