Salute Our Women Veterans

Celebrate with the Columbia VA HCS Women Veterans Program Ladies, it's time to treat yourself! Join us for a day dedicated to relaxation and self-care as a tribute to National Salute Week. Additionally, we are searching for Women Veterans to participate in a photo shoot for the "I Am Not Invisible Campaign (IANI)." Available slots for IANI Campaign are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., RSVP to vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov to reserve your spot now.



February 13th, 11 am - 2 pm.

WJB Dorn VAMC, Bldg. 5 (Auditorium)



Also available will be:

Hand Massages

Door Prizes

Women’s Health

MHV- My HealtheVet

Mental Health

Vet Center

IANI Photo shoot

Whole Health

Veteran Benefits

Diabetes Education

Health Promotion

Patient Advocate