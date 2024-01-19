All women Veterans are invited to Women's Wellness Wednesday at the Sumter VA Clinic on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m.

This program will focus on everything women want to know about diabetes including prevention, strategies for managing the symptoms, and health care options available. You will also get to meet the Women Veterans Program Manager and Women's Mental Health Champion for the Columbia VA Health Care System. They will answer your questions about health care services available for Women Veterans and how to access those services.

The purpose of Women's Wellness Wednesday is to increase women Veteran's access to health care information, services, and treatment providers. This series is offered by Women's Health and Mental Health. We invite all women Veterans in the lower state to join us January 31 at the Sumter Clinic.