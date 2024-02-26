Clemson VA Claims Clinic
When:
Mon. Mar 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:30 pm ET
Where:
Madren Conference Center
230 Madren Center Drive
Clemson, SC
Cost:
Free
Come out to the Madren Conference Center (230 Madren Center Drive Clemson, SC 29634) March 11 from 9:00am - 5:00pm for a VA Claims Clinic!
The event will feature several Veteran Service Organizations, and is designed to be a one-stop shop for any questions our South Carolina Veterans may have. Come out to receive assistance with:
- VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow benefits
- Veteran Readiness & Employment Benefits
- VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education Info
- VHA Health Care benefits and on-site enrollment
- VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits
- Mental health counseling resources
- Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services
- VA Mobile Vet Center
- Volunteer & Employment Opportunities
- Vendors and services from community partners and much more!
