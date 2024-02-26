Skip to Content

Clemson VA Claims Clinic

Clemson Claims Clinic

When:

Mon. Mar 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:30 pm ET

Where:

Madren Conference Center

230 Madren Center Drive

Clemson, SC

Cost:

Free

Come out to the Madren Conference Center (230 Madren Center Drive Clemson, SC 29634) March 11 from 9:00am - 5:00pm for a VA Claims Clinic! 

 The event will feature several Veteran Service Organizations, and is designed to be a one-stop shop for any questions our South Carolina Veterans may have. Come out to receive assistance with:

  • VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow benefits
  • Veteran Readiness & Employment Benefits
  • VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education Info
  • VHA Health Care benefits and on-site enrollment
  • VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits
  • Mental health counseling resources
  • Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services
  • VA Mobile Vet Center
  • Volunteer & Employment Opportunities
  • Vendors and services from community partners and much more!

 

