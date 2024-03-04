women veterans; south carolina; upsate

Greetings women Veterans in Florence and the surrounding areas. Women's Health and Mental Health invite you to join us for Women's Wellness Friday at the Florence Veterans Affairs Office on Friday, March 8 at 10:00am. The purpose of Women's Wellness Friday is to increase women Veteran's access to VA health care services, information, and treatment providers. You'll get to meet the Women Veterans Program Manager, MST Coordinator, and Women's Mental Health Champion for the Columbia VA Health Care System. They will provide an overview of health care services available and answer your questions about how to receive those services. We invite all women Veterans to join us. Bring a fellow woman Veteran along with you. We want to help you all receive quality and inclusive health care.



The Florence Veterans Affairs Office is located at 707 E National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29056.