Skip to Content

April Virtual Town Hall

Dorn VAMC with U.S. flags in foreground. Text reads: Virtual Veterans Town Hall Tuesday, march 26, 10 a.m.

columbia vahcs; dorn; VA; South Carolina; VA

When:

Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host its next Veterans Town Hall Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m.

This town hall will be held virtually, ONLY.

The virtual link for the Town Hall is: https://bit.ly/ColumbiaVAHCSTownHall

Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns. We can't wait to see you there!

The Teams Meeting ID is: 270 177 956 938 
Passcode: L9S7kx

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,79581098# 

Phone Conference ID: 795 810 98# 

See more events

Last updated: