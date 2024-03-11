April Virtual Town Hall
columbia vahcs; dorn; VA; South Carolina; VA
When:
Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
We’re aware that many non-VA pharmacies are impacted by a cybersecurity breach this week. If you have trouble filling a prescription by a VA health care provider or VA-authorized community provider, contact your local VA pharmacy or call our MyVA411 main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).
