Greenville Healthy Healing Day

When: Mon. Apr 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 41 Park Creek Drive Greenville, SC Cost: Free





VA is here for MST survivors

Join us at the Lance Cpl. Dana Cornell Darnell (Greenville) VA Clinic, April 29 for a full day honoring Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month.



The day will consist of several different activities, staggered throughout the day from 9 am - 3 pm. A list of the activities is below:



9-10 am - Teal Walk

Teal Walk for ANYONE interested in raising awareness about sexual violence and the importance of prevention. Show support for survivors by walking with us! Wear some teal or walk in your heels. Whatever works for you!

10:30 - 11:30 am - Creative Healing

Creative Healing for Veterans with a history of sexual trauma. This creativity opportunity will provide space for you to consider developing and expanding creative outlets in your life, recognize a new pathway to relaxation, engage in rejuvenating fun, and focus on remaining present in the moment. It will also offer a chance to practice a mindfulness meditation beneficial in every healing journey.

11:30 am - 12:30 pm - Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Healthy Coping for Veterans with a history of sexual trauma. Low-impact movements for all ages. Tai Chi improves strength, flexibility, and balance. The movements help people feel more relaxed and can lower anxiety, stress, and depression.

1 -3 pm - Healthy Healing Journaling

Healthy Healing Journaling for Veterans with a history of sexual trauma. This journaling opportunity will provide space for you to find calm in your day and ease stress while connecting with other survivors who have had similar experiences. Separate journaling sessions will be held for men and women.

To register for participation or for more information contact Dr. Shantel Edmonds at 803-776-4000, ext. 57329