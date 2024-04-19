Anderson VA Clinic Mini Health Fair
When:
Fri. May 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Main Lobby
3030 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC
Cost:
Free
Anderson CBOC Mini Health Fair
Please join us for a Mini Health Fair at the Anderson VA Clinic, Friday, May 3 from 9-11 am.
Come out to have any questions you may have answered, and learn more about what the VA can offer you. There will be more than a dozen departments available to provide you with educational and informational materials. In attendance will be:
- Health Promotion Disease Prevention
- Whole Health
- Women's Health
- Diabetes Coordinator
- Lung Cancer Screening
- Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
- LGBTQ+ Veteran Care
- Intimate Partner Violence
- Telehealth
- Mobile Prosthetics
- Caregiver Support Program
- PRRC
Pharmacy