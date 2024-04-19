Skip to Content

Anderson VA Clinic Mini Health Fair May 3rd 9-11 am

When:

Fri. May 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Main Lobby

3030 North Highway 81

Anderson, SC

Cost:

Free

Please join us for a Mini Health Fair at the Anderson VA Clinic, Friday, May 3 from 9-11 am. 

Come out to have any questions you may have answered, and learn more about what the VA can offer you. There will be more than a dozen departments available to provide you with educational and informational materials. In attendance will be:
 

  • Health Promotion Disease Prevention
  • Whole Health
  • Women's Health
  • Diabetes Coordinator
  • Lung Cancer Screening
  • Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
  • LGBTQ+ Veteran Care
  • Intimate Partner Violence
  • Telehealth
  • Mobile Prosthetics
  • Caregiver Support Program
  • PRRC
    Pharmacy

