When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





On May 8th our Vaccination Team will host their 2nd Annual Spring Fling Vaccination event, from 9 am - 1 pm in front of the main entrance to the Dorn VAMC.



If you need any vaccinations or have any vaccine-related questions, give us a visit and learn how we can help you!