14th Annual VA2K
VA2K; Homelessness
When:
Fri. May 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
If you're in the Columbia area on May 17th, be sure to swing by the Dorn VAMC for the 14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll. This year's walk will begin at 11 am at the walking track across from Bldg. 106 on the Dorn VAMC campus.
This year's walk is in support of the Whole Health Movement & Homeless Veterans. We will be collecting donations for our homeless Veterans during the walk. If you are interested in bringing a donation(s), please check the list of suggested donations below:
· Men’s boxers of ALL sizes
· Regular T-shirts for men in ALL sizes (NOT undershirts)
· Men’s shorts in ALL sizes
· Lightweight jackets of ALL sizes
· Queen size sheet sets
· Queen size Blanket
· Standard Size Pillows
· Flatware sets
· Towels (Bath, Hand and Wash)
· Mops and Mop Buckets
· Cleaning Supplies
· Detergent
· Brooms
· Dust Pans
· Garbage containers (13 gallon)
· 13 Gal. Garbage Bags
· Toilet Brush w/Caddy
· Dish Drying Rack Sets
· Sponges w/scrub side
· Toasters
· 8-12 Cup Coffee Maker
Full-Size Personal Care
· Soap
· Toothbrush & Paste
· Deodorant
· Razors
· Shaving Cream