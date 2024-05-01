Skip to Content

Orangeburg Rural Wave & Blood Drive

Orangeburg Rural Wave & Blood Drive May 13 @ 9 am

When:

Mon. May 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

151 Magnolia Village Parkway

Orangeburg, SC

Cost:

Free

On May 13, we will be hosting a special event at the Orangeburg VA Clinic to enlist volunteers & DAV drivers. We also have collaborated with the American Red Cross for a blood donation initiative. This event aims to familiarize Veterans with unique opportunities, services, and support available to them. 


At this event, we are looking to: 
 

  • Recruit Volunteers & DAV Drivers
  • Receive 17+ units of blood


Our Community Partners in attendance:
 

  • SC Works/SC DEW
  • American Red Cross
  • Columbia VAHCS Voluntary Services
  • Pawsitive Action Service Dogs
  • Soldier's Angels

  • DAV

     

To sign up for the Blood Drive click this LINK
 

We hope to see you there!

