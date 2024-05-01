Orangeburg Rural Wave & Blood Drive
When:
Mon. May 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
151 Magnolia Village Parkway
Orangeburg, SC
Cost:
Free
On May 13, we will be hosting a special event at the Orangeburg VA Clinic to enlist volunteers & DAV drivers. We also have collaborated with the American Red Cross for a blood donation initiative. This event aims to familiarize Veterans with unique opportunities, services, and support available to them.
At this event, we are looking to:
- Recruit Volunteers & DAV Drivers
- Receive 17+ units of blood
Our Community Partners in attendance:
- SC Works/SC DEW
- American Red Cross
- Columbia VAHCS Voluntary Services
- Pawsitive Action Service Dogs
- Soldier's Angels
DAV
To sign up for the Blood Drive click this LINK.
We hope to see you there!