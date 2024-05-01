Florence Veterans Stand Down When: Fri. May 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Florence Baptist Temple 2308 S Irby Street Florence, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Florence Baptist Temple Cost: Free





The Warrior Wellness Task Force, a dedicated community coalition focused on supporting Veterans in Florence County, is hosting a Veteran Stand Down event on May 31st at Florence Baptist Temple.

The Veteran Stand Down event aims to provide essential resources and build a strong support network for Veterans in the area, with a primary focus on mental health and suicide prevention.

This event will offer a wide range of services and information, including VA programs and resources, the mobile Vet Center, community medical and health screenings, housing assistance, faith leadership, haircuts, recovery services, employment opportunities, and more.

The event is made possible through the collaboration of various community partners, including representatives from the Florence County Veteran Affairs Office, HopeHealth, SC National Guard, Discipled Veterans (a faith-based group), DAV, American Legion, and a retired mental health professional who is also a female veteran.

The Warrior Wellness Task Force encourages all Veterans in the area to attend this important event to access valuable resources and support.