Women's Wellness Friday - Sumter

Columbia VA Health Care System's Mental Health and Women's Health invite all women Veterans in Sumter and the surrounding areas to join us for Women's Wellness Friday at the Sumter Clinic on Friday, May 17 at 10:00 am. The purpose of Women's Wellness Friday is to increase women Veteran's access to health care information, services, and treatment providers.
Mental Health Awareness and Prevention Month is recognized in May. We understand that there can be stigma and hesitation about engaging in mental health care. We want all Veterans to be healthy and know that we are here to provide inclusive healthcare services. This includes Mental Health Services.
Come learn about all the Mental Health services that are offered for women Veterans and how to get referred for those services. We will also talk about stigma and reducing hesitation about engaging in care. We will have a member of the Suicide Prevention Team available to provide an overview of services and resources. You will also get to meet the Women Veterans Program Manager, Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator, and the Women's Mental Health Champion for our health care system. Together, they will answer your questions and help you get more engaged in care.
We look forward to seeing you there. Tell another woman Veteran about this program and bring another woman Veteran with you. We want all women Veterans to know about this opportunity.
The Sumter Clinic is located at 245 North Bultman Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.