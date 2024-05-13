Orangeburg VA2K
When:
Fri. May 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
151 Magnolia Village Parkway
Orangeburg, SC
Cost:
Free
If you're in the Orangeburg area on May 17th, be sure to swing by the Orangeburg CBOC for the 14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll. This year's walk will begin at noon.
This year's walk supports the Whole Health Movement & Homeless Veterans. We will be collecting donations for our homeless Veterans during the walk. If you are interested in bringing a donation(s), please check the list of suggested donations below:
· Men’s boxers of ALL sizes
· Regular T-shirts for men in ALL sizes (NOT undershirts)
· Men’s shorts in ALL sizes
· Lightweight jackets of ALL sizes
· Queen size sheet sets
· Queen size Blanket
· Standard Size Pillows
· Flatware sets
· Towels (Bath, Hand and Wash)
· Mops and Mop Buckets
· Cleaning Supplies
· Detergent
· Brooms
· Dust Pans
· Garbage containers (13 gallon)
· 13 Gal. Garbage Bags
· Toilet Brush w/Caddy
· Dish Drying Rack Sets
· Sponges w/scrub side
· Toasters
· 8-12 Cup Coffee Maker
Full-Size Personal Care
· Soap
· Toothbrush & Paste
· Deodorant
· Razors
· Shaving Cream