Skip to Content

Orangeburg VA2K

Orangeburg VA2K May 17 @ 1 pm

When:

Fri. May 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

151 Magnolia Village Parkway

Orangeburg, SC

Cost:

Free

If you're in the Orangeburg area on May 17th, be sure to swing by the Orangeburg CBOC for the 14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll. This year's walk will begin at noon.

This year's walk supports the Whole Health Movement & Homeless Veterans. We will be collecting donations for our homeless Veterans during the walk. If you are interested in bringing a donation(s), please check the list of suggested donations below:

· Men’s boxers of ALL sizes

· Regular T-shirts for men in ALL sizes (NOT undershirts)

· Men’s shorts in ALL sizes

· Lightweight jackets of ALL sizes

· Queen size sheet sets

· Queen size Blanket

· Standard Size Pillows

· Flatware sets

· Towels (Bath, Hand and Wash)

· Mops and Mop Buckets

· Cleaning Supplies

· Detergent

· Brooms

· Dust Pans

· Garbage containers (13 gallon)

· 13 Gal. Garbage Bags

· Toilet Brush w/Caddy

· Dish Drying Rack Sets

· Sponges w/scrub side

· Toasters

· 8-12 Cup Coffee Maker

 

Full-Size Personal Care

· Soap

· Toothbrush  & Paste

· Deodorant

· Razors

· Shaving Cream

Last updated: