Anderson VA Claims Clinic

Anderson VA Claims Clinic May 28 @ 9 am

When:

Tue. May 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Civic Center of Anderson

3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Anderson, SC

Cost:

Free

Our partners at the Regional VBA Office are hosting a VA Claims Clinic at the Civic Center of Anderson, May 28, from 9 am - 3 pm.

This event is designed to provide essential assistance and resources to veterans like yourself, and we would be honored to have you join us.

At the Claims Clinic, you will have the opportunity to receive personalized assistance with filing for VA Disability Compensation & Pension Claims, as well as access to information on Veteran Readiness & Employment benefits, VHA Healthcare benefits, VA National cemetery benefits, mental health resources, and more.

Additionally, local vendors and community partners will be present to offer support services tailored to your needs.

We understand the importance of ensuring that veterans have access to the resources and support they deserve, and events like these play a crucial role in providing assistance and building a stronger support network for our community.

Whether you have questions about benefits eligibility, need assistance with filing claims, or simply want to connect with fellow veterans, we encourage you to attend this event.

Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or require further information. We look forward to seeing you at the Claims Clinic and providing support to you in any way we can.

