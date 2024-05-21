Anderson VA Claims Clinic
VA Claims Clinic; Upstate; South Carolina; Veterans
When:
Tue. May 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Civic Center of Anderson
3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Anderson, SC
Cost:
Free
All Columbia VAHCS outpatient clinics & admin offices will be closed on Memorial Day Monday, May 27, 2024. Dial 911 or visit the closest emergency department in a life-threatening emergency. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency dial the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 or text 83255
