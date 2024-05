When: Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Patriots Park, in front of Building 22 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





CVAHCS Farmers Market

Join us to learn about fresh fruit and vegetables and how to begin cultivating your garden

June 11, 2023 1100am until supplies last

All Veterans must be registered with CVAHCS