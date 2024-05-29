Creative Arts Workshop: Basic Cell Phone Photography
When:
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 106, Rm. D100
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
We are excited to invite you to the Columbia VAHCS Creative Arts Workshop: Basic Cell Phone Photography. This workshop will take place on June 20th from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100.
In this workshop, you will learn the basic settings and techniques to effectively use your cell phone as a camera. Whether you're a beginner or just looking to enhance your skills, this session is designed to help you capture beautiful moments with your phone.
Event Details:
Date: June 20th
Time: 1 pm - 3 pm
Location: Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100
Capacity: Limited to 20 participants