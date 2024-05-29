Skip to Content

Creative Arts Workshop: Basic Cell Phone Photography

Creative Arts Workshop: Basic Cell Phone Photography June 20 at 1 pm

When:

Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Bldg. 106, Rm. D100

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

We are excited to invite you to the Columbia VAHCS Creative Arts Workshop: Basic Cell Phone Photography. This workshop will take place on June 20th from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100.

In this workshop, you will learn the basic settings and techniques to effectively use your cell phone as a camera. Whether you're a beginner or just looking to enhance your skills, this session is designed to help you capture beautiful moments with your phone.

Event Details:

  • Date: June 20th

  • Time: 1 pm - 3 pm

  • Location: Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100

  • Capacity: Limited to 20 participants

To reserve your spot, please click here to sign up.

As part of our ongoing Creative Arts Workshops, this session is a great opportunity to prepare for the Columbia VAHCS Local Creative Arts Competition, which will be held on September 18th. Veterans interested in participating in the competition are encouraged to submit their artwork by September 4th. .

For more information, please contact Kinsey C. Silvers at kinsey.silvers2@va.gov or 803-439-6865, or Candace L. Young at candace.young1@va.gov or 803-479-1847.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Last updated: