Creative Arts Workshop: Spoken Word & Poetry
When:
Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 106, Rm. D100
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
We are thrilled to invite you to the next Columbia VAHCS Creative Arts Workshop: Spoken Word & Poetry. This workshop will be held on July 18th from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100.
This session offers a wonderful opportunity for you to share your gift of writing and connect with fellow veterans through spoken word and poetry. Whether you're an experienced poet or new to expressing yourself through words, this workshop is for you.
Event Details:
Date: July 18th
Time: 1 pm - 3 pm
Location: Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100
Capacity: Limited to 20 participants