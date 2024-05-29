Skip to Content

Creative Arts Workshop: Spoken Word & Poetry

Creative Arts Workshop: Spoken Word & Poetry July 18 at 1 pm

When:

Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Bldg. 106, Rm. D100

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

We are thrilled to invite you to the next Columbia VAHCS Creative Arts Workshop: Spoken Word & Poetry. This workshop will be held on July 18th from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100.

This session offers a wonderful opportunity for you to share your gift of writing and connect with fellow veterans through spoken word and poetry. Whether you're an experienced poet or new to expressing yourself through words, this workshop is for you.

Event Details:

  • Date: July 18th

  • Time: 1 pm - 3 pm

  • Location: Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100

  • Capacity: Limited to 20 participants

To secure your place, please click here to sign up.

This workshop is part of our lead-up to the Columbia VAHCS Local Creative Arts Competition on September 18th. Veterans interested in participating in the competition should submit their artwork by September 4th.

For more information, please contact Kinsey C. Silvers at kinsey.silvers2@va.gov or 803-439-6865, or Candace L. Young at candace.young1@va.gov or 803-479-1847.

We hope to see you there and hear your inspiring words!

